'Pulimurugan' Producer Tomichan To Back Suresh Gopi's Next With Mathews Thomas

Tomichan Mulakuppadam, the producer of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, recently shared that he will be producing Suresh Gopi's 250th film. Sharing a fan portrait of Suresh Gopi sketched by Sethu Sivanandan, Tomichan wrote: "I am very much delighted to work with the Action Superstar Suresh Gopi for his 250th film. Directed by Mathews Thomas Plammoottil." (sic) The Pulimurugan producer also revealed that the Suresh Gopi starrer is a massy entertainer with astounding cast and crew.

The forthcoming movie marks the directorial debut of Mathews Thomas, who has worked as an assistant director to Amal Neerad in Varathan (2018). According to reports, the Shaji Kumar will be cranking the camera for the Suresh Gopi starrer. Meanwhile, Shibin Francis, who has scripted movies Comrade in America (2017), Underworld (2019) in the past, will be writing the screenplay for the upcoming movie. The makers of the upcoming film are currently busy finalising the cast for the forthcoming film. Reports have it that the makers are keen to cast a Bollywood actor alongside Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi, who made his Mollywood debut with Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund also has Nithin Renji Panicker's action-thriller Kaaval in his kitty. The forthcoming movie also features actors like Zaya David, Renji Panicker, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev in pivotal roles. According to reports, the movie is currently in post-production.

However, reports claim that a few days of shooting is impending for this Suresh Gopi starrer. Touted to be a potboiler, Kaaval marks Nithin Renji Panicker's second movie after Mammootty starrer Kasaba (2016). Nithin S Praveen is the cinematographer for Kaaval. Meanwhile, Ranjin Raj composes music for the upcoming flick. Kaaval is bankrolled by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainments.

"സത്യം തെളിയുന്നതുവരെ, കുടുംബത്തിനും, നിങ്ങൾക്കും കാവലായി ഞാനും, എനിക്ക് കാവലായി ദൈവവും ഉണ്ട്. " Shooting starts tommorow..... Stay tuned for more updates ❤️ Posted by Suresh Gopi on Friday, 24 January 2020

Besides the upcoming, there are reports that Suresh Gopi is starting work on Lelam 2 soon after the lockdown ends. The movie is the sequel to his 1997 film of the same name. While the original had Suresh Gopi and Nandini in the lead, the sequel reportedly will star Suresh Gopi and his son Gokul Suresh. Although nothing has been revealed about the sequel, the news has caused a stir among the fans of Suresh Gopi.

