Puneeth Rajkumar's Wife Ashwini Pens Emotional Letter To Fans On Actor's Untimely Demise

The entertainment industry is still recovering from the sudden demise of the popular south film industry actor Puneeth Rajkumar who breathed his last on October 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Notable names across the film and political fraternity extended their condolences on the actor's untimely passing. Many also honoured his contribution to cinema in various ways. Now, his wife Ashwini Revanath has broken her silence on social media.

Ashwini breaks silence post Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Taking to her Instagram on November 16, Ashwini Revanath shared a letter addressed to the fans who sent their love and support to the family of the deceased actor during the time of grief. She also admitted being in 'tears' after seeing many follow the late actor's footsteps and registered for eye donation. She wrote:

''‘The untimely death of Sri, Puneeth Rajkumar has been shocking not only to the family but also to the entire state of Karnataka. It is hard to imagine the extent of pain this loss ‘would have brought on you, the fans who made him the ‘Power Star’. Despite the pain that you have gone through, you have not lost your calm and not let any unpleasant incidents occur, ensuring a respectful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar.''

She continued, ''It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the condolences from millions; not only cinephiles but people of all ages from India and abroad alike. I am in tears when I see thousands of you follow your dear Appu's path and register for eye donation. He will live on in these good deeds that you do by keeping him as an ideal and also in the zeal that his memory inspires in you. On behalf of our entire family, heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and every individual for your love and support.''

More on Puneeth Rajkumar's death

The actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital. Shortly after, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on October 29. Survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters, the celebrated actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios at 5:30 am.

His mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage which witnessed a crowd of over 10 lakh people arriving to pay their respects. Several notable personalities also came forward to send a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

