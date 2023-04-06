Pushpa 2 BTS Photos Out Ahead Of Teaser Reveal On Allu Arjun Birthday

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 7, the makers of Pushpa 2 revealed a few working stills from the sets of the film. Though the stills do not feature Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil or Rashmika Mandanna, it gave a glimpse into the workings of the second installment of the film. The tweet also reminded audiences about the 'big reveal' they have planned tomorrow. It is speculated that the teaser of the much-awaited film will be released on Allu Arjun's birtrhday on April 7.

Director Sukumar hard at work

The official Twitter handle for the film released four working stills to pique the interest of the audience. Director Sukumar, riding high on the stellar success of Pushpa: The Rise - Part I in 2021, appeared in each of these stills and could be seen hard at work. Across the pictures, Sukumar could be seen looking both pensive and animated as he discussed work with several people on set, surrounded by scripts and equipment.

The tweet read, "Few working stills from #PushpaTheRule before the big reveal tomorrow #WhereisPushpa? Find out tomorrow at 4.05 PM."

Where is Pushpa? Teaser to answer the big question

Though guesses are being made about the story progression in Pushpa 2, the cast and crew have been tight-lipped about the plot of the film. The teaser announcement as well as all subsequent news has been accompanied by the hashtag '#WhereisPushpa?'. Across 20 seconds, the Pushpa 2 teaser shows chaos erupting among people who seem perplexed about his whereabouts. The question 'Where is Pushpa?' flashes on the screen. An intimidating image of Allu Arjun is flashed just before the teaser reveals that more will be out on 7 April at 4.05 pm.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reunite on-screen to reprise their roles as Pushpa and Srivalli respectively. Pushpa was initially written to be a single film but the filmmakers decided to release it in two parts.