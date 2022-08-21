'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun & Rashmika-starrer Film To Go On Floors Soon; Latter Shares Update

The critically acclaimed film, Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is finally getting a sequel. A massive 400 crore budget has already been set aside for the film. The creators are gearing up for the preparations and now, on August 21, actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media space and shared a major update about the forthcoming action-flick.

Pushpa 2 to go on floors on August 22

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared a quick update about Pushpa's sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, on her Stories section. The pooja ceremony of the much-anticipated film will take place on Monday, August 22. Along with Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role as Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil will also be seen essaying the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat yet again. Take a look at the post below:

BA Raju's team also shared the same on Twitter. The team wrote, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER #AlluArjun Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku @MythriOfficial".

More about Pushpa

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar Bandreddi and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The film minted Rs 184.62 Crore at the Worldwide box office on its full run. Allu Arjun-starrer performed great in the Hindi belt which took the industry by surprise. The total collection made by Pushpa at the domestic box office stands at Rs 322.6 crore.

Image: Twitter/@MythriOfficial