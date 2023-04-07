Pushpa 2 Poster Shows Allu Arjun In A Never-seen-before Avatar

Pushpa 2 teaser was released amid much anticipation ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday. A poster from the film featuring Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar was also shared. The teaser and the poster got the promotions kick-started on the right note as Twitter is abuzz with 'Allu Arjun' and 'Pushpa: The Rule' hashtags.

In the poster, Allu Arjun is coated in blue paint. He wore a red saree. The actor was adorned with garlands, earrings, bangles, and rings. Arjun's Pushpa Raj also wielded a gun in his hand, which suggests that the sequel of Pushpa will be action packed and gory. In the first poster of the film, Allu Arjun gave a nod to the local tradition. The locals in Tirupati dress themselves up for the local Gangamma Jathara (a folk festival in Tirupathi and surrounding regions) in a snmilar manner. Since the film is based in the region, Allu Arjun donning a similar look is commendable. The actor pulled off the Ardhanarishvara attire (Lord who is half female) with finesse.

Puspha 2 teaser revealed

As promised by the makers, the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 was also revealed. It showed the aftermath of Pushpa's escape from Tirupati prison. There were also shots of riots breaking out, with the streets being overrun with chaos. In the Pushpa 2 teaser, all hell breaks loose after Pushpa Raj goes missing and is presumed dead. However, in a suprise reveal, Pushpa is shown to be alive and well. In the next cut, Allu Arjun says his popular dialogue, "It's Pushpa Raj," inside the police station.

Pushpa franchise is directed by Sukumar and will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.