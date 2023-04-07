Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Prowls Like A Tiger In First Glimpse Of Sukumar Directorial | Watch

A teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 was released by the makers a day ahead of the Telugu star's birthday. The over three-minutes-long clip showcased the search for Pushpa after police have shot him. Pushpa Raj appeared more fierce than ever in the first look video and it is safe to say that the team has kickstarted promotions on a strong note. The teaser promises an action-packed film, laden with massy dialogies and Allu Arjun's signature style.

In the sneak peek, the question on everyone's mind is, “Where is Pushpa?” The teaser showed the aftermath of Pushpa's escape from Tirupati prison. There were also shots of riots breaking out, with the streets being overrun with chaos. In the Pushpa 2 teaser, all hell breaks loose after Pushpa Raj goes missing and is presumed dead. However, in a suprise reveal, Pushpa is shown to be alive and well. In the next cut, Allu Arjun says his popular dialogue, "It's Pushpa Raj," inside the police station.

The making of Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 began production in November 2022. Later on, the film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek revealed pictures from the set of the film. He said in the caption that it was the “beginning of the adventure.” The most recent filming schedule for wrapped up in Visakhapatnam.

What to expect from Pushpa 2?

Pushpa: The Rule will showcase the face-off between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil's Bhawar Singh. Rashmika Mandanna will return in Pushpa: The Rule as Srivalli. The film is written and directed by Sukumar. Pushpa 2 was originally shot in Telugu. However, the film will be released in a total of 5 languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. It is also the first film in Allu Arjun’s career to receive a release in 5 languages simultaneously.