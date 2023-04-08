Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Sweet Note For Her 'Pushparaj' Allu Arjun On His Birthday

South star Allu Arjun celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday (Apr 8). As wishes poured in for the actor from across the nation, one of the well wishers included his Pushpa co-actor Rashmika Mandanna. The actress took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of herself with the Bunny actor, in which both of them can be seen twinning in black.

The actress also wrote a sweet note along with the image. The tweet read, “Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love sir.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 dropped his official character poster from the upcoming film. In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in Ardhanarishvara (Lord who is half female) attire. Coated in blue paint, the south star is wearing a red saree, adorned with garlands, earrings, bangles, and rings. The actor gave a nod to the local tradition in the latest poster. The locals in Tirupati dress themselves up for the local Gangamma Jathara (a folk festival in Tirupathi and surrounding regions) in a similar manner. Since the film is based in the region, Allu Arjun donning a similar look is commendable.

Allu Arjun played the role of Pushpa Raj, a former labourer who rose to become a red sandalwood mafia, in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the second part, Pushpa: The Rule will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It features a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the film.