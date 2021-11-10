'Pushpa': Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer's New Poster Introduces Dakshayani

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Despite facing several delays in shoots and finalising the release date, the makers kept fans entertained with continuous updates. The filmmakers recently unveiled yet another intriguing poster and character from the upcoming crime drama.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 makers recently unveiled the first poster of Dakshayani, played by Anasuya Bharadwaj. The poster hinted at Anasuya's fierce role as she looked into the camera with an aggressive expression. Dressed in a red and green saree, Anasuya wore some heavy metal jewellery. She had some areca nut in her mouth while she was cutting some with a cutter. Sharing her poster, the film's official page's caption read, "She is arrogance and pride personified[sic]."

Earlier this week, the makers released the first look of Sunil as Mangalam Srinu. As per the official description, Sunil will play an evil role in the film. The poster had Sunil wearing a kurta with heavy chains around his neck. He looked into the camera with fierce red eyes filled with water. Sharing the first look, he wrote, "Thank You Sukku darling and Allu Arjun garu for the opportunity[sic]."

Till now, the filmmakers have released three singles from the film. They are Daako Daako Meka, Srivalli and Sami Sami. The three songs were released in five languages, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. As Sami Sami was out, which had Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli dancing, the actor penned a note revealing she felt delighted to play the role. She wrote, "I sometimes wonder how we do what we do...doing such different characters... living such different people.. just doing such different things.. this is not me.. this is SRIVALLI! And I am proud to be living as her BECAUSE she (is) absolute fire! Stay tuned! (Ok just felt like saying that)[sic]."

More about Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is an upcoming action thriller film helmed by Sukumar. The film cast Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leas roles. The movie is reportedly based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Fahadh Faasil is set to play the lead antagonist in this upcoming PAN India film.

(Image: Instagram/@pushpamovie)