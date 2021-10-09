'Pushpa': Rashmika Mandanna Says The Film Will Remarkably Unlock 'yet Another Milestone'

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to play the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which has given the actor an opportunity to 'explore a different side' to her. Directed by Sukumar, the actor's first look from the flick received heartwarming praises from the audience, which Rashmika is grateful for. The movie marks her first multilingual Pan India project, with the actor considering that it will unlock 'yet another milestone' set to thrill the fans.

The film will be made in two parts, the first one being Pushpa: The Rise, which is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. Rashmika's first look poster from the film showcases her in an intriguing, never-seen-before avatar, clad in a yellow saree with a bunch of flowers amid a dingy background.

Rashmika Mandana on working in Pushpa

The Kirik Party actor revealed that she was both nervous and excited before her first look revelation, however, she feels gratified to have received 'such heartwarming compliments' for her character, Srivalli. Adding that it has given her an 'opportunity to explore a different side' of herself as an actor, she expressed excitement about bringing alive her character, which she deems is the soul of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna's first look was revealed recently in September, wherein one can see her wear one of her earrings, amid a rustic and raw backdrop. The official Twitter handle of the film shared the first look and wrote, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe (sic).".

As per reports, the movie, which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from the leading duo, it also stars Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist, while Dhananjay, Anasuya, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Dayanand Reddy, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla will be seen in supporting roles.

Apart from Pushpa, Mandanna will mark her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, the shooting of which has been wrapped up by her. She will also be seen alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RASHMIKA_MANDANNA)