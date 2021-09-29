Rashmika Mandanna To Play Allu Arjun's Love Interest In 'Pushpa', First-look Poster Out

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna who will be seen playing the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, teased fans with her first look today. As reported earlier, the upcoming film will be made in two parts. The first part titled Pushpa: The Rise will grace the screens on Christmas 2021. The film is set for a pan India release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The intriguing poster has left the fans excited to catch the actor on screen as Allu Arjun’s love interest.

In the post, Rashmika can be seen wearing one of her earrings and getting ready for an event. We can also see a huge plate with a saree and flowers on it. The official Twitter handle of the film shared the first look and wrote, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna joins Pushpa shoot in Hyderabad

Rashmika recently wrapped the shooting of her forthcoming Bollywood debut Mission Majnu opposite the hunk Sidharth Malhotra. Post wrapping up the Hindi film, she resumed the shooting of Pushpa in Hyderabad. After the shootings got halted this year due to the pandemic, the team had started shooting again. However, due to heavy rains, the film's final schedule in Maredumilli was reportedly halted and later canceled.





Earlier, as per a report by PinkVilla, Pushpa's final schedule was supposed to be shot in Maredumilli. A few days ago, Allu Arjun and his team had headed for the town to shoot the last leg of the film. However, it had to be postponed due to heavy rain. The actor and the team soon left for Kakinada for shooting. The locals at Meredumilli warmly greeted the actor as they gathered around his car. Allu Arjun was also seen greeting his fans in the photos that surfaced. The film will mark Rashmika's first PAN India project. It also cast Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. The supporting roles in the film will be played by Dhananjay, Anasuya, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Dayanand Reddy, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla.



IMAGE: Instagram/AlluArjun/RashmikaMandanna