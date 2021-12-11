'Pushpa': Samantha Prabhu Stuns In First Dance Number With Allu Arjun In 'Oo Bolega..'

Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry, Allu Arjun is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming action-drama Pushpa. Promising high octane action from his edgy character, the actor has been vigorously promoting his film via social media.

However, the new single from the film featuring Samantha Prabhu's first-ever dance number with the star has perfectly done the job of fueling the masses' anticipation.

Samantha Prabhu in new song Oo Bolega... Ya Oo Oo Bolega

Taking to his Instagram story on December 11, the 38-year-old announced the release of the new song Oo Bolega... Ya Oo Oo Bolega from his upcoming actioner Pushpa. The lyrical video of the peppy song provided a glimpse into Samantha Prabhu's stunning avatar as she donned a shiny purple blouse with a smoky look. The song was dubbed as 'sizzling song of the year' by the makers.

Earlier, the makers dropped the poster of the song ahead of its release to intensify fans' anticipation as they wrote, ''This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves''. Interestingly, there were several reports suggesting that the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 Crore feed to star in the dance number opposite Allu Arjun. The makers also penned a sweet note to welcome Samantha Prabhu onboard via social media for the Oo bolega song by writing,

''Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screens with Icon Star Allu Arjun is the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic)."

More on Pushpa

Directed by Sukumar, the movie features Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and more will also be seen in significant roles. The Telugu-language action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on December 17.

Image: Twitter/@sumanth_AA20