'Pushpa: The Rise': Allu Arjun-starrer Wins 'Film Of The Year' At DPIFF Awards 2022

'Pushpa: The Rise', the Allu Arjun starrer released last December, bagged 'Film of the Year' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2022.

Image: @Amul_Coop/Twitter


Actor Allu Arjun's latest action flick, Pushpa: The Rise, emerged as one of the biggest films of 2021. From Oo Antava to Srivalli, the film managed to stir up the internet with its peppy soundtracks and made people groove to its beat even months after its release. Apart from the storyline, people also enjoyed the hard-hitting dialogues and powerful performances from Allu Arjun as well as Rashmika Mandanna, who played Pushpa Raj's love interest Srivalli. 

After winning the hearts of people from across the world, the movie is now all set to present a sequel, promising bigger and better action. Adding another feather to its hat, the film has now earned recognition at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

'Pushpa: The Rise' wins 'Film of the Year' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

The official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival released the list of winners of this year's Awards ceremony. Taking home one of the biggest awards, Allu Arjun's actioner, Pushpa: The Rise, bagged 'Film Of The Year'. 

Sharing the news, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival wrote on its official Twitter handle, ''Congratulations to 'Pushpa: The Rise' for winning the award for Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. (sic)''

Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres worldwide on December 17 across five languages. The movie ended up emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year as it collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Moreover, the Hindi version of the movie entered the prestigious 100 crore club at the box office with Allu Arjun joining superstars Rajinikanth and Prabhas. The makers are currently gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel promising a bigger actioner to fans.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 

Many films and actors were recognised at the prestigious award ceremony for their hard work and stellar performances in films last year.

Some of the celebrities on the winning list are Siddharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ahan Shetty, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and more. On the other hand, films and series like Shershaah, Anupama, Pauli and more won at the award ceremony. 

(Image: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

