As the highly-anticipated Allu Arjun's action drama film, Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is doing rounds among the fans, it has been receiving an overwhelming reaction at the box office. Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie revolves around the red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region, Andhra Pradesh with Allu Arjun essaying the lead role of Pushpa. Read further ahead to learn about the Pushpa: The Rise box office collection on day 1.

Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 1

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 was released on 17 December 2021 and it has been receiving immense love and appreciation for its action sequences, the performance of the cast members as well as the soundtrack and cinematography. According to the latest updates by Box Office India, Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) earned over Rs 45 Cr India net on its first day for Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The movie opened at 80% in Telugu states while 50% in Tamil. The movie is looking forward to collecting Rs 3.05 cr crore net in Hindi. On the other hand, the collection of the film in Andhra Pradesh is massive with a 6 Cr net in advance.

About Pushpa: The Rise [Part 1]

The movie follows the life of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh and features some of the popular actors from the South Indian movie industry such as Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Dhananjay as Jolly Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Ajay Ghosh as Kondareddy, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Shatru, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, and others. Pushpa The Rise Part 1 has been released so far while Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

