'Pushpa: The Rise' Teaser-trailer Out; Allu Arjun Starrer Promises Non-stop Action

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, with fans waiting to witness its pan-India release. Recently, the filmmakers have teased fans by releasing a 30-second teaser trailer of Pushpa.

The short video promises a terrific trailer of the movie. The teaser is packed with quick cuts that promise a non-stop action set against the backdrop of the forest.

Pushpa: The Rise teaser trailer released

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Allu Arjun unveiled the teaser trailer of the film. He also shared with fans that the full theatrical trailer video will be released on Monday, December 6. He captioned the video, "Here it is, Tease of #PushpaTrailer Trailer out on Dec 6th!"

The teaser trailer shows Allu Arjun braving various challenges in the forest. He can be seen fighting wild animals, poisonous snakes, and his human rivals. As his own life is on the edge due to his illegal trade, Arjun's character, however, knows when to have fun amid all the chaos.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. It will be released on December 17, 2021. Moreover, the film's second installment will commence shooting after Allu Arjun finishes another film next year. In the upcoming film, Allu Arjun will be playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist.

As per reports, the film is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It also stars actors like Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. The film also marks the reunion of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after their collabs for blockbuster films like Arya and Arya 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in a dance number from the much-awaited film. The team behind the film recently posted a glimpse of the actor's performance, making fans more excited than ever for its release. In the poster, Samantha can be seen with her back facing the camera. She can be seen donning a blue outfit, which also has hints of silver.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline