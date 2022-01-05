'Pushpa: The Rise' To Release On Amazon Prime Video; Check Release Date, Time

After witnessing an amazing run theatrically, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The giant streaming platform took to Twitter and announced the news along with the release date. The film is slated to premiere on January 7 at 8 pm.

Sharing that the Allu Arjun-starrer will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, they wrote, "He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada." Pushpa The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Pushpa: The Rise to release on Amazon Prime Video

Talking about the film and its role, the actor in a press release said, “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers, and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other, I have done so far in my career. I am honoured to be part of this project and absolutely thrilled that the film will reach audiences worldwide with its release on Prime Video.”

The film Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar follows Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of the illegal business. The story displays the character's rise, his love story with Sri Valli (played by Rashmika Mandanna), and the arrival of his new arch enemy IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil). Notably, the film marks the Malayalam actor's debut in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, recently during the Pushpa success event, the film’s director became emotional while giving a speech and announced Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work. The film had already collected INR 300 crore worldwide on January 3, following its release on December 17. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles in the film.

IMAGE: Instagram/AlluArjun