'Puzhu' Trailer: Mammootty-starrer Is All About A Strained Father-son Relationship; Watch

Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of his Malayalam film, Puzhu, which will be helmed by Ratheena Sharshad and will premiere on Sony LIV on May 13. The makers of the film released the trailer of the upcoming film and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming movie. The short clip featured some thrilling and mysterious scenes, and fans can't wait to watch the Mammootty-starrer.

Puzhu trailer

The recently released Puzhu trailer opened with the CBI 5: The Brain star and his son brushing their teeth, and him giving the young boy exact instructions to follow. It appears in the trailer that Mammootty's wife is not in the picture, and it is unclear what has happened to her. In a scene in the trailer, viewers hear the voice-over, "Mamma loves you so much", indicating that the youngster misses his mom. Mammootty's character seems to have a scene of unrest and guilt throughout the trailer, and he does not share a great relationship with his son. His son harbours resentment towards him and fans can't wait to know what happens between the duo next. Apart from giving viewers a glimpse of the family dynamic, it is also revealed that someone tried to kill Mammootty, adding a hint of suspense and thrill to the mix. The Puzhu trailer ends with the line, "And then came, the seventh day. But to tell the story that day, there was a special guest. A worm." Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nedumudi Venu also feature in the trailer, but not much is revealed about their roles.

Watch Puzhu trailer here

Here is the Official Trailer of #Puzhu !



Streaming In Malayalam , Tamil , Hindi , Kannada & Telugu from May 13th On @SonyLIV#PuzhuOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/iKJNjqtKlB — Mammootty (@mammukka) May 1, 2022

Mammootty's son and popular actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media to share the trailer of the upcoming film. Through his caption, he also gave fans a hint at what to expect from Puzhu. He wrote, "A father who will go to extreme lengths to keep his family safe. A son who detests his father from the bottom of his heart. The megastar in a role, unlike anything you have seen before!" Audiences now gear up to stream Puzhu on Sony LIV on May 13.

Image: Twitter/@mammukka