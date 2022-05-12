'Puzhu' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Mammootty-starrer; Call It A 'must-watch' Thriller

Mammootty's much-awaited film Puzhu was released on Sony LIV on May 12 a few hours ahead of its scheduled time (May 13) and had fans over the moon. The film stars Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nedumudi Venu and others in pivotal roles alongside the lead star Mammootty. The release of the film got viewers excited as they took to social media to hail the plot and the actors' performances in the mvoie.

Mammootty-starrer Puzhu Review

Netizens took to Twitter and reviewed the 'relevant' film as they praised the 'terrific performance' by Mammootty and mentioned that the actor never fails to amaze them. A Twitter used it called it 'one of the best movies' they had watched and mentioned the movie had an excellent screenplay and brilliant direction. They wrote, "Mammootty the legend once again proves his capability of conveying emotions and reactions." Fans seemed to love the last 30 minutes of the film and called the film a 'must watch'. Fans also enjoyed watching Parvathy Thiruvothu in Puzhu and also commented on Vasudev Sajeesh Marar's 'excellent performance'. They also hailed the film's 'classical way of storytelling' and loved its sociopolitical content.

@PrithviOfficial was correct,best phase of @mammukka career is just started. #Puzhu is relevant one. Terrific performance by #Mammootty, this man never fails to amaze us since last 4 decades. Never seen b4 performance by legend.

Excellent debut by #Ratheena #PuzhuOnSonyLIV



#Puzhu is one of the best movie's that has come out so far.!@mammukka the legend once again proves his capability of conveying emotions and reactions 🙏🏻💥



#Puzhu - What an Acting 👑🔥 @mammukka 🙏🙏 What a Character 🔥🔥 No Words 🔥 Last 30 mins was Just Lit.. 🔥🔥#Ratheena is Here to Stay 👏👏🔥 Excellent Direction ❤️

The Content & Performances 👏🔥 Must Watch Movie.. !!



Brilliant writing from Harshad,Suhas and Sharafu and a classical way of story telling by Ratheena ♥️👏🏻



BGM and Dop are too gud which makes more engaging to watch..Can't stop it without saying it again "Mammootty" the man ♥️🥺🙏🏻#Puzhu is SuperGood in all aspects !!

Appunni Sasi and Parvathy had done their roles to the best they could,the boy acted as kichu has also done an excellent perfomance tbh.



Moreover Puzhu is an Excellent film with having a sociopolitical content that has been executed very well..!

The Content is 😁💥



The recently released Puzhu trailer gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the Mammootty-starrer. It shed light on a troubled father-son relationship and left the audience at the edge of their seats. It was also revealed in the trailer that someone had tried to kill Mammootty's character, which added suspense and thrill to the film. The trailer ended with a line that left viewers at the edge of their seats and the narrator said, "And then came, the seventh day. But to tell the story that day, there was a special guest. A worm."

Here is the Official Trailer of #Puzhu !



Mammootty was most recently seen in his much-awaited film CBI 5 - The Brain, which hit the big screens on May 1, 2022. The film marked the fifth installment in the investigation thriller franchise and was hailed by all. The lead star was seen reprising his role as Sethurama Iyer as he was joined by Jagathy Sreekumar, Renji Panicker, Anoop Menon, Sai Kumar and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@@Jaasim_3