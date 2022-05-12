Last Updated:

'Puzhu' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Mammootty-starrer; Call It A 'must-watch' Thriller

Mammootty's much-awaited film 'Puzhu' was released on Sony LIV on May 12 a few hours ahead of its scheduled time and had fans over the moon.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Puzhu

Image: Instagram/@@Jaasim_3


Mammootty's much-awaited film Puzhu was released on Sony LIV on May 12 a few hours ahead of its scheduled time (May 13) and had fans over the moon. The film stars Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nedumudi Venu and others in pivotal roles alongside the lead star Mammootty. The release of the film got viewers excited as they took to social media to hail the plot and the actors' performances in the mvoie.

Mammootty-starrer Puzhu Review

Netizens took to Twitter and reviewed the 'relevant' film as they praised the 'terrific performance' by Mammootty and mentioned that the actor never fails to amaze them. A Twitter used it called it 'one of the best movies' they had watched and mentioned the movie had an excellent screenplay and brilliant direction. They wrote, "Mammootty the legend once again proves his capability of conveying emotions and reactions." Fans seemed to love the last 30 minutes of the film and called the film a 'must watch'. Fans also enjoyed watching Parvathy Thiruvothu in Puzhu and also commented on Vasudev Sajeesh Marar's 'excellent performance'. They also hailed the film's 'classical way of storytelling' and loved its sociopolitical content.

The recently released Puzhu trailer gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the Mammootty-starrer. It shed light on a troubled father-son relationship and left the audience at the edge of their seats. It was also revealed in the trailer that someone had tried to kill Mammootty's character, which added suspense and thrill to the film. The trailer ended with a line that left viewers at the edge of their seats and the narrator said, "And then came, the seventh day. But to tell the story that day, there was a special guest. A worm."

READ | Mammootty starts shooting for all new film Puzhu, flaunts a brand new style

Mammootty was most recently seen in his much-awaited film CBI 5 - The Brain, which hit the big screens on May 1, 2022. The film marked the fifth installment in the investigation thriller franchise and was hailed by all. The lead star was seen reprising his role as Sethurama Iyer as he was joined by Jagathy Sreekumar, Renji Panicker, Anoop Menon, Sai Kumar and others in pivotal roles.

READ | ‘Puzhu’: Dulquer Salmaan shares second look of Mammootty starrer; See pic

Image: Instagram/@@Jaasim_3

READ | 'CBI 5: The Brain' Twitter review: Netizens hail Mammootty's 'brilliant' performance
READ | 'Puzhu' trailer: Mammootty-starrer is all about a strained father-son relationship; Watch
READ | Dulquer Salmaan drops rare pic of Mammootty & wife on anniversary; terms duo 'goals'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Puzhu, Mammootty, Puzhu Review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND