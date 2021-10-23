Last Updated:

'Qismat 2': Ammy Virk And Sargun Mehta Starrer To Release On OTT Platform Zee5

Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta's romantic drama 'Qismat 2' is slated to witness an OTT release this month. The film will premiere on October 29 via Zee5.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SARGUN MEHTA


Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta starrer romantic drama Qismat 2 is set to premiere on OTT platform Zee5 later this month. As a part of the streamer's Diwali release, the Jagdeep Sidhu directorial will premiere the box office hit on October 29, 2021. The film, which hit theatres on September 23, 2021, was lauded for the chemistry between the two actors, the emotionally charged storyline among other things. Conceived after the success of the 2018 film Qismat, the sequel narrates Shiv (Virk) and Bani's (Mehta) tale of love. The leading actors navigate through life, love and sorrow in this story about unrequited love. 

Qismat 2 to release on Zee5

Talking about one of her 'favourite films' films, Sargun Mehta mentioned the love and adulations she received ever since it premiered in theatres. She states the 'truly gratifying' feeling to see the film release on Zee5, which recently started streaming Punjabi content. Ammy Virk also stated the overarching love received by the first instalment in the Qismat franchise, adding that the makers hoped to give Qismat 2 as a gift to the audience. With the OTT release, Virk further expressed excitement about people watching it anytime and at any place. Unveiling the film's October 29 premiere date, the streamer uploaded the official trailer and wrote," Shiv loves Bani, but their relationship goes through several heart-breaking twists of fate. Premieres 29th October 2021."

ZEE5's Manish Kalra also iterated that the project is a 'fun-filled romantic film' that will take one on a joyous ride. He also stated that it will appeal to the masses and interest the Punjabi viewers across the country.  written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film also stars Tania, Jaani, Amrit Amby, Hardip Gill, Balwinder Bullet, Rupinder Rupi, Harpreet Bains, Satwant Kaur and Manpreet Singh Mandi in supporting roles. 

The famous Punjabi lyricist Jaani also marked his debut in the Punjabi movie industry with his cameo in the movie's title track, posing as Bani's groom. The film's music has been composed by B Praak with lyrics by Jaani, while Navneet Misser is in charge of the choreography and Manish More has done the editing. 

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SARGUN MEHTA

