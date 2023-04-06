R Madhavan To Headline Biopic Of 'Edison Of India' GD Naidu

R Madhavan will be portraying the role of engineer and innovator GD Naidu in an upcoming biopic. Naidu is also referred to as the 'Edison of India'. He is credited with the manufacture of the first electric motor in India. After the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which Madhavan played the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and also turned director for the first time, GD Naidu biopic will be his second real-life character on-screen.

GD Naidu biopic announced

In the first look poster of the GD Naidu biopic, a man is seen standing in front of a car. The still seems to be from inside a garage where Naidu worked on the idea of India's first electric motor. The Vikram Vedha star re-tweeted the news of his association with the biopic. Fans will surely be excited to R Madhavan him in the upcoming biopic.

Next biopic after super satisfying #Rocketry is going to be from @ActorMadhavan in & as #GdNaidu ; Engineer who’s often referred as “ Edison of India”



Also, he's credited with the manufacture of the 1st electric motor in India.

Who is GD Naidu?

GD Naidu was an engineer and innovator. With only primary education to his credit, he excelled in electrical, mechanical, agricultural (hybrid cultivation) and automobile engineerin. He was also referred to as 'Miracle Man'. GD Naidu was also the subject of a documenatry film titled, GD Naidu – The Edison of India. It was directed by K Ranjit Kumar and produced by the Films Division of India, covering his life, times and contributions. It also won the Best Science & Technology Film Award at the 66th National Film Awards.