R Madhavan On MS Dhoni & Raina's Retirement: 'Cricket Will Never Be The Same Again For Me'

Tanu Weds Manu actor R Madhavan hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina for their outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the two athletes announced their retirement from international cricket on Saturday. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, on August 15, shared a compilation of their journey so far to make the announcement. Sending in best wishes for their future, Madhavan thanked MS Dhoni and Raina for their many achievements.

Madhavan’s message on Dhoni and Raina’s retirement

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the actor thanked MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina for being so classy and humble throughout their career with a throwback picture. The National Award-winning actor then mentioned that Dhoni and Raina’s nature has always admired him. He said that on hearing this news, he smiled and had tears at the same time. He also sent them best wishes for their future and revealed that cricket would never be the same again for him. Have a look at R Madhavan’s post below.

Apart from Madhavan, many South Indian actors too took to their social media handles to wish former the cricketers on their retirement. Ulaga Nayagan actor Kamal Haasan thanked MS Dhoni for ‘demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life’. He also mentioned that Dhoni's calculated risks and calm demeanour would be missed by Team India. He also hailed him for ‘rising from a small town’ to being the hero of the nation'. The actor concluded his tweet by saying he is 'glad' that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper’s 'love story with Chennai continues'.

Dear @msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020

Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty also penned a heartfelt note for MS Dhoni. She also thanked him for giving the country one of the best memories. The actor wrote, “Dhoni made us believe in the belief of being champions after champions. As a pride the whole country owned every championship under Dhoni". She also said that Dhoni taught everyone how to make winning a habit. She also stated how Dhoni made every cricket fan's dream a reality. She said that MS Dhoni's retirement announcement did hurt but still the people were with him. In the end, she congratulated him on his achievements and gave best wishes for his next innings. Take a look:

