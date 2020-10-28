R Madhavan Reacts To Crashing Of Old-age Filter When Used On Actor's Picture

R Madhavan has never failed to win the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance. R Madhavan is one of the very few actors who have aged gracefully and is the all-time-favourite star of most 90s kids. Recently, one of R Madhavan’s fans had used an old age filter on the actor’s picture and the application crashed. Read further ahead to know how actor R Madhavan reacted to this funny coincidence.

R Madhavan’s reaction on the crashing of the old-age filter

Going ahead with time, the actor is also a very active celebrity on social media. Having millions of followers on the internet, R Madhavan never fails to bring a smile to the faces of his fans. R Madhavan's photos on social media feeds have often received over lakhs of likes and views. Recently, a Twitter user, who seems to be a fan of the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor shared a hilarious co-incident on the internet, praising R Madhavan. Bhavya (the Twitter user) tagged the official handle of R Madhavan and shared screenshots from the time she tried an old-age filter on the actor’s face and the site crashed. Bhavya captioned the tweet, “Tried this old age filter on @ActorMadhavan . Application closed with an error and deleted by itself..This guy never gets old ❤️ Maddy 😃”.

Tried this old age filter on @ActorMadhavan . Application closed with an error and deleted by itself

This guy never gets old ❤️

Maddy 😃 pic.twitter.com/gGJLVOtwVr — Bhavya (@bhavya_ntr) October 27, 2020

R Madhavan was very quick in replying to the tweet and his reaction has been winning the hearts of his fans. Reverting to Bavya’s tweet, R Madhavan wrote, “Ha ha ha that’s so funny.. 😂 😂 very flattered. How to you all have time for this ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 😘 😘”.

Ha ha ha that’s so funny 😂😂very flattered . How to you all have time for this .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘 https://t.co/Wwgd2RN2wk — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2020

R Madhavan was last seen on-screen in Hemant Madhukar's directorial Nishabdham. The movie featuring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead narrates the tale of an artist with hearing and visual impairment who becomes the prime suspect of a murder investigation. The movie also features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in prominent roles. The movie exclusively premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020, and was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. He will be next seen in Maara which would be premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

