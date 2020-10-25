DYK R. Madhavan's Shanti Shanti Shanti Is The ONLY Kannada Movie He Ever Did?

Shanti Shanti Shanti is a Kannada language film released in the year 1998. It was R Madhavan's third film. The romantic drama movie was directed by Srinivas. The film starred actors like Abbas, Madhavan, Prakash Raj, Prema, Avni, and Satish Shah in leading roles. Read on to know the plot and some fun trivia about R. Madhavan's Kannada movie Shanti Shanti Shanti.

R. Madhavan's Shanti Shanti Shanti movie plot

R. Madhavan's Kannada movie Shanti Shanti Shanti saw a story of two brothers named Sidharth and Shanti. The siblings are rich, however, they have to follow strict rules in their father Murthy's house. One day, the siblings run away from their house and go on a road trip and the whole movie is about their trip and the realisations and experiences they have while on their trip. The film was even dubbed into Tamil language, after R. Madhavan's movies in Tamil started becoming successful, especially Alaipayuthey. After that, R. Madhavan's Kannada movie Shanti Shanti Shanti was dubbed as Relax in Tamil. However, the film showcased R. Madhavan in a smaller role as compared to the lead Abbas. Abbas is known for his debut in Tamil movie named Kadhir's Kadhal Desam in 1996.

Shanti Shanti Shanti cast

Abbas as Raju

Madhavan as Siddhartha

Prakash Raj as Ganga Prasad

Satish Shah as Anantha Murthy

Prema as Suzy

Sumithra as Raju's aunt

Sudha Belawadi as Bank Manager

Avni as Shanthi

R. Madhavan's movies trivia

R. Madhavan's Kannada movie was directed by T. B. Srinivas, he was an assistant director to Mani Ratnam, who then collaborated with former state cricketer Sanjay Desai, to produce this film.

The director T. B. Srinivas's movie Shanti Shanti Shanti became the first Kannada movie with prominent cinematographer P. C. Sreeram.

Noted music composer Sandeep Chowta had composed the music for this Kannada movie.

The film gained a lot of attention for becoming the first Kannada language to have their website, just for the film.

Nishabdam actor Madhavan is currently busy shooting for director Dilip Kumar's Maara, opposite Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Srinath. Apart from Maara, the 3 Idiots actor is all set to feature in his next Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan will not only play the lead role but also produce, direct and write the film. He was last seen playing a cameo in Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai's film Zero.

