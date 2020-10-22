R Madhavan's Response To A Fan About Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Shoot Location Is Hilarious

Actor R Madhavan starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein recently clocked 19 years and fans have been flooding social media with tremendous appreciatory comments. However, one inquisitive fan wanted to know about a particular location in Mumbai where Madhavan and Dia Mirza spent most of their time in the film. The lead protagonist Maddy takes his lead love, Reena, to a mesmerising sea-facing location calling it his ‘favourite place’ and confesses his love for her.

Now, after 19 years, a fan didn’t happen to find this location in Mumbai at all. Frustratingly, he took to Twitter to get details of the location from Madhavan himself. The actor’s response to his fans has taken social media by storm and left everyone burst out in laughter. The fans asked,

Bro, it's been 19 years since Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein release and we are celebrating it but from that time till now, I am searching for this place in Mumbai. When you said that this is in Mumbai in this scene. Please let me know where it is.

Madhavan’s hilarious response

After reading the tweet, Madhavan broke the bubble in which the fan was living for 19 years. The actor clarified that he was looking for the location in the wrong country. He replied, “It's in South Africa bro. Honestly... Johannesburg. Honestly”. After the tweet surfaced online, fans had a good laugh over the incident and the silliness of the user.

It's is South Africa bro. Honestly .. Johannesburg.🙏🙏🙏😆😆 honestly.

About Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein

Released in 2001, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein was a romantic-drama movie helmed by Gautham Memon. Starring Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, the movie was a remake of the director’s won Tamil flick Minnale. Despite the film performed averagely at the box office, over the years Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein has garnered a cult status. The plot of the movie revolves around the romantic tale of Madhav aka Maddy who falls in love with a Reena. However, the latter is all set to get engaged to Rajeev, a young man who is settled in the USA, who also happens to be Maddy’s former rival.

