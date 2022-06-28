R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film holds a special place in Madhavan's life as it got premiered at the Marché du Film section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on 19 May 202. As the actor is set to mark his directional debut with Dr Nambi Narayanan’s biopic, he spoke to Republic Media Network and reflected on why he chose ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan’s life story for his film instead of any other notable scientist.

R Madhavan reveals reason behind choosing ISRO scientist’s story for his film

When asked why R Madhavan chose the ISRO Scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan’s life to be highlighted on screen among numerous other scientists present in the world, he stated that there weren't a number of scientists who made a rocket engine that never failed and was ever being used by ISRO for their missions. He even reflected on how this made Dr Narayanan a ‘unique scientist’ and spoke about how the scientist was falsely accused of espionage and was later proved innocent followed by honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

R Madhavan asserted, “I don't think there are n number of scientists who made a rocket engine and that too an engine that has never failed, an engine that has been used in every ISRO mission so that what makes Dr Nambi Narayanan a very unique scientist. Also, a scientist who is good-looking, who has been accused of espionage and falsely accused of that and his family has been ruined because of those accusations. Nobody seems to want to take the responsibility for that though he’s been proved innocent and given the Padma Bhushan nobody knew why he got that. So, I don't think he is any other scientist, he is one of a kind.”

Taking to his Instagram space, actor R Madhavan dropped a video that saw him undergoing a major transformation to get himself into the shoes of former ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan. The video featured him talking about the challenges he faced during the whole process from manipulating his original teeth to consecutively sitting for 18 hours to get the colour of his hair right. Watch the video ahead.

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. Written, directed, and backed by R Madhavan, the movie will feature him in the lead along with other notable actors namely Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and will also be released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Image: Republicworld