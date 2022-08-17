R Madhavan To Star In Freedom Fighter Dr Chempakaraman Pillai's Biopic 'Jai Hind': Report

After wowing the audience with his ace acting skills in the latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan is all set to star in another biopic. The actor surely nailed the role as former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, Now, as per latest reports, the actor will step into the shoes of freedom fighter Dr Chempakaraman Pillai, who coined the slogan "Jai Hind", in the upcoming film Jai Hind.

As per a recent report by Cinestaan, R Madhavan has been roped in to play the freedom fighter in the upcoming biopic. The film will be helmed by Rajesh Touchriver, while Riju Bajaj, Raghavendra N and Anjum Rizvi are bankrolling it. While Bajaj is known for his LIFFT (Literature Illusion Film Fram TV & Theatre) India Festival, he revealed that Touchriver brought him the idea of the biopic after working on it for four years. He said, "I thought the topic goes very well with LIFFT India."

"This project is Jai Hind. In a way, it literally translates to LIFFT India," he added.

Riju Bajaj on freedom fighter Dr Chempakaraman Pillai

The film producer revealed that like many others, he also was unaware about Dr Chempakaraman Pillai's contribution in the slogan "Jai Hind." He said, "As an Indian, I also never bothered to know how who gave this title Jai Hind."

"We also greet soldiers and policemen with ‘Jai Hind.’ But it never occurred [to us] how it came into existence," he added.

Talking about the film, the producer revealed that the biopic has a new angle. He quipped how Indians are brought up with the stories about Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and other revolutionaries. However, the stories about those who were fighting for the country without residing in it at the time are not known to anyone.

The producer further revealed that he always felt the Decoupled star will be a fit to play Chempakaraman, who was a Tamil. He revealed, "I just called him (Madhavan) up and he was so excited and he sounded as if he was waiting for this role to come to him. We then met him and he said yes. The final nitty-gritty are now working out. The finances have worked out. It’s just now the final script is being worked out." The upcoming film will be shot mostly in English. Its filming will take place in Berlin, Zurich, Switzerland and Germany. The movie will be further dubbed in Hindi and other languages.

(Image: PTI)