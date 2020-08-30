R Madhavan’s Movies That Have A Musical Score Composed By A.R. Rahman

R Madhavan has appeared in some of the most critically acclaimed movies that have also been praised for having great songs. It has often been noticed that the great Indian artist, AR Rahman has composed many of the soundtracks for the movies that cast R Madhavan as the lead character. So here is a list of some of R Madhavan's movies that have a soundtrack composed by AR Rahman.

R Madhavan’s movies that have music composed by AR Rahman

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Kannathil Muthamittal is a Tamil language movie, produced and directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie cast R Madhavan, Simran, Baby Keerthana, Nandita Das, J. D. Chakravarthy, Prakash Raj, and Pasupathy as the lead characters. The soundtrack of the movie includes the songs Vellai Pookal, Sundari, Vidai Kodu Engal Naadae, Vadai Kodu, Signore Signore, Kannathil Muthamittal, and Humming. All the songs from the movie have been composed by AR Rahman.

Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004)

Aaytha Ezhuthu is a Tamil language political thriller movie, written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie cast R Madhavan, Suriya, Siddharth, Trisha, Meera Jasmine, and Esha Deol as the lead characters. The soundtrack of the movie includes the songs Sandai Kozhi, Nenjam Ellam, Yaakkai Thiri, Hey Goodbye Nanda, Sandakkozhi, Hey Goodbye Priya, Vachinda Megham, Sankurathri Kodi, and Jana Gana Mana. All the songs from the movie have been composed by AR Rahman.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti is a Hindi language drama, written, produced, and directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The movie cast R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Atul Kulkarni as the lead characters. The soundtrack of the movie includes the songs like Ik Onkar, Rang De Basanti title song, Masti Ki Paathshala, Tu Bin Bataye, Khalbali, Khoon Chala, Luka Chuppi, Lalkaar, Roobaroo. All the songs from the movie have been composed by AR Rahman.

Guru (2007)

Guru is an Indian romantic drama, written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie cast R Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar, and Mithun Chakraborty as the lead characters. The soundtrack of the movie includes songs like Nannare, Aaruyire, Barso Rey, Jodi Jodi, Mayya Mayya, Ae Maanpuru Mangaiyae, Paisa Paisa, and Ore Kanna. All the songs from the movie have been composed by AR Rahman.

