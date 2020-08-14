SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Critical; AR Rahman, Dhanush & Others Urge Fans To Pray

South Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is now critical and he is in the ICU. The singer had revealed earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital for treatment. South Indian film industry took to Twitter and prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery.

Read Also | Falguni Patel Opens Up About What Went Into The Making Of 'Avrodh'; Read Details

South celebs pray for SP Balasubrahmanyam's recovery

A.R. Rahman took to his Twitter handle and urged his fans to pray for the speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He wrote that the singer has given so much joy with his amazing voice. Check out the tweet below.

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

Actor Dhanush urged his fans and netizens to pray for SPB sir. Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her twitter handle and revealed that she is praying for SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. Check out their tweets below.

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

Praying for SPB sir. 🙏 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 14, 2020

Actors Khushbu Sundar took to their Twitter handle and wished SPB sir a speedy recovery. Khushbu wrote that she was numb. She hoped for a miracle and prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. She further wrote that she wishes to see the singer recover soon.

I am numb. My thoughts are with #SPB Sir. Hoping for a miracle and see the man most of us revere to, recovers soon. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) August 14, 2020

Sundeep Kishan also took to his Twitter and prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery. He also attached the health bulletin revealing the health update of the singer. Check out the tweet below

Praying for your Speedy Recovery Sir ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/FF1XDraaCR — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) August 14, 2020

Indian cricketer R Ashwin wrote on his twitter handle, “OMG! My prayers for the great SPB to recover.”

Omg!! My prayers for the great SPB to recover. #SPBalasubrahmanyam — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

Read Also | Aashiq Abu Condemns FEUOK's Decision To Forbid Filmmakers From Releasing Movies On OTT

SP Balasubrahmanyam health update

The hospital where SP Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing a treatment released his health bulletin. The bulletin reveals that he is in a critical condition and is on life support. It further revealed that a special team of experts are monitoring him.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had revealed earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID 19. He revealed that to his fans by uploading a video on social media. The singer had shared that doctors had advised him to be on home quarantine however, he got admitted to the hospital. SP Balasubrahmanyam had requested his friends and well-wishers to not call him to inquire about his health as well. The singer told his friends that he wanted to take rest for a speedy recovery.

He is 74 years of age and has been active in the music industry since 1965. He has been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 2001 and 2011 respectively. The singer has won 6 National Film Awards throughout his career for his work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi film industry.

Read Also | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Condition Now Stable After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

Read Also | Nani Clarifies Rumours Hinting At Him Playing A Bipolar Character In 'Tuck Jagadish'

Image credits: Lahari Music Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.