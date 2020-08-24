Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young AR Rahman Along With His Master Is All Smiles

Singer-composer AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 24, 2020, to share a major throwback picture of himself along with his master. Along with this sweet picture, the singer also penned a heartfelt note, reviving his fond memories. Fans and netizens have gone all-out comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared a childhood picture of him along with his Nityanandam Master. In the black and white picture, the singer can be seen all smiles in the camera as he sits beside his master learning how to play the piano. The duo can be seen sporting white shirts and black pants.

Along with the post, the singer also penned a sweet note revealing details about his master and reviving his fond memories. He wrote, “Nityanandam Master who taught me to write Indian swaras and decode melodies... #gratitudetoteachers”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans and netizens went all out to write on all things nice in the comment section. The post garnered several likes and heaps of praise. Fans went on to laud the singer for his journey. While some were left speechless on seeing this post that they commented with several happy emojis.

Netizens also went on to praise Rahman’s master because due to him, the singer was able to come so far. One of the users wrote, “wow, that is an amazing picture… nostalgia, hope and gratitude”. While the other one wrote, “Master’s gratitude to his master”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | AR Rahman Reveals His One Condition For Working With Salman Khan In This Throwback Video

Apart from this picture, the singer goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels and more on his gram keeping fans and netizens entertained. The actor recently shared a picture of him relaxing on the tour bus. Along with the post he also wrote, “Post meditation chill out... #Tourbus #naitusatour2015 @AnuGunn”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | AR Rahman Shares A Throwback Pic With Wife From Isha Ambani's Wedding; See Here

About the singer

From making music for regional cinema to several cult Bollywood movies and international movies, AR Rahman's contribution to the world of music is remarkable. The music maestro is known for shedding some of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema. Recently, A. R. Rahman, along with several other Bollywood singing sensations, paid a musical tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch the video below.

Also read | Wajid Khan's Demise: A.R. Rahman Pays Tribute To Music Composer With A Special Picture

Also read | AR Rahman Shares An Enlightening Quote; Asks Netizens To See 'miracle Of A Single Flower'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.