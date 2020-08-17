Raashi Khanna Sings 'Undiporaadhey' Sad Version, Says 'one Of My Favourite Telugu Songs'

Recently, actor Raashi Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a new video, which features the actor singing the sad version of the much-loved song, Undiporaadhey. In the video shared, Raashi Khanna can be seen singing the song and playing the guitar. Take a look at the video shared:

Raashi Khanna's video:

In her caption, Raashi mentioned that Undiporaadhey is 'one of her favourite Telugu songs’. The actor added that the songs’ lyrics, the tune and Sid Sriram's magical voice always bring a smile to her face. Moreover, Raashi Khanna mentioned that ‘singing is her happy place’.

In the video, Raashi can be seen dressed in a blacktop. Keeping her hair straight, Raashi went for the minimal makeup look. Soon after Raashi Khanna posted the video, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded Raashi for her attempt at the song. Take a look at how fans reacted to Raashi’s sad version of Undiporaadhey.

Fans react:

Raashi on the work front

Raashi was last seen with actor Vijay Deverakonda in the much-acclaimed film, World Famous Lover. Starring Vijay, Raashi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leading roles, the movie narrates the story of Gautham, who grieves his heartbreak by penning his thoughts in the form of love stories, recognising the mistakes made by him in his relationship. Directed and written by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars actors Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aditya Jonnawada, Priyadarshi and V. Jayaprakash in prominent roles.

The actor also has The Last Ride in her kitty. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Raashi Khanna in the leading roles, the story of the movie revolves around the life group of older cowboys, who track down a herd of wild horses in the Aupouri forest. The actor will be next seen in Aranmanai 3.

(Image credits: Raashi Khanna Instagram)

