'Take Care Sir,' Says Mahesh Babu & Other Actors After SS Rajamouli Tests COVID Positive

Mahesh Babu and other Tollywood actors wished for SS Rajamouli's health and well-being after the latter revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Know more.

SS Rajamouli, who last helmed Baahubali franchise, on Wednesday, July 29, revealed that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. SS Rajamouli said, "My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today" (sic) in a social media post. The Baahubali director also exclaimed that their health is better and is on the path to recovery. 

Following SS Rajamouli's social media post, multiple actors sent across wishes for the director's speedy recovery. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Raashi Khanna, Rahul Dev, among others wished for Rajamouli's good health. Here's what they said. 

Mahesh Babu, Raashi Khanna send wishes to SS Rajamouli and family 

The filmmaker also added that they would be donating their plasma that will help COVID-19 patients. He said, "Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma..." (sic) He also assured that they are feeling better. Here's SS Rajamouli's post: 

On the work front, SS Rajamouli will soon begin work on Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters-  Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature an Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Reports reveal that the makers of RRR erected a set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR. 

