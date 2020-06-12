Will Mahesh Babu As Prem From ''Hum Saath Saath Hain'' Look As Dreamy As Salman Khan?

Quick links:
Hum Saath Saath Hain is one of the most popular Bollywood movies of the 90s. The plot revolved around Ramkishen and Mamta who have three sons, Vivek, Prem and Vinod, a daughter, Sangeeta. All is good for a while until Mamta becomes embittered towards her stepson, Vivek and orders him to leave the house. The family then undergoes the trials of relations and family values. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie is a cult favourite. If this was remade by the South Indian industry, then these actors should be a part of it.
Vivek is the oldest son of the family who takes care of his siblings and his parents. He is a mild-mannered, soft-spoken man and Prabhas, having the same characteristics will be perfect to play this role.
Sadhana is the wife of Vivek who despite having born and brought up in the USA, has managed to inculcate Indian values. She also takes care of Vivek’s siblings like her own and has an excellent understanding with her husband. Seeing Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s chemistry in Bahubaali, she would be perfect to play this role.
He is also soft-spoken by nature and known for his extremely shy personality. With similar dreamy looks and a sweet smile, not to mention great acting qualities, Mahesh Babu would be perfect for the role.
Preeti is a family friend who is also in love with Prem. She is equally shy and mild-mannered like him. Sai Pallavi with her great acting skills would be perfect for this role.
Vinod is the youngest sibling and also the most spoilt. He is also known for his fun-loving and energetic nature. Dulqeur Salman would be perfect to play this role on screen because of great acting skills
She is also a family friend who is in love with Vinod. She is also as fun-loving and extrovert like him. Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her spunky nature, would be perfect to play this role.
She is the only daughter in the family who sees some hard times after her husband is driven out of their house. Rashi Khanna with her great acting skills would be perfect for this role.
He is the patriarch of the family who despite being a big industrialist, has not forgotten to instil family values in his children. Being a great actor, Rajinikanth would be perfect to play this role.
Mamta is the matriarch of the family who has a lapse of judgement and sends Vivek away from the family thinking he would ill-treat her own children. However, by the end of the movie, she understands her mistake. Revathi, known for her great acting skills, would be a perfect candidate for this role.
