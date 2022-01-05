'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Postponed Due To COVID, Makers Issue Statement

With a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases again, the government is grappling to tackle the situation and curb the spread. Considering the COVID situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend lockdown until January 10 with additional restrictions. In view of the strict restrictions imposed by the government, several major releases that were in line to hit theatres are getting postponed. After RRR, makers of the upcoming film Radhe Shyam have also postponed the release date.

The film starring megastar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead was slated to release on January 14, 2022. Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde. The multilingual romantic drama is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The production house UV Creations took to Twitter and shared the statement while announcing the big news that left the fans shattered. “We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant. It looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us raise over these tough times together. Will see you n the cinemas soon!!” the statement read.

While captioning the post, the makers wrote, “We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! Previously, during the mega trailer launch event of the film held at the Ramoji Film City, the Baahubali actor spoke volumes about the film. "Radhe Shyam is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight," Prabhas said.

Prabhas also praised Kumar, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 hit Jil, for his passion and determination towards Radhe Shyam despite many obstacles. Apart from Radhe Shyam, other films like Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey and SS Rajamouli directorial RRR have also been postponed due to the Omicron scare in the country.

IMAGE: Instagram/RadheShyammovie