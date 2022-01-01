'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Postponed Due To Theatres Being Shut Owing To COVID

In a few days, fresh insights about the COVID-19 resurgence with the Omicron variant has been reported and the authorities are imposing various restrictions on cinema halls and several other public places to curb the spread of virus. Recently, Shahid Kapoor starer Jersey's release was postponed and one of the most anticipated films of the year RRR has joined the list. Fans were eagerly waiting for the mega-budget film RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles but now it seems the release of the film will be on halt.

Is the RRR release date postponed?

As of now, more limitations will be imposed in Maharashtra and other states. Given the current scenario, the producers are left with no choice but to postpone the release of the film. One of the most popular south film critics Manobala Vijayabalan, taking to his Twitter handle confirmed the postponement of RRR. Here take a look at his tweet-

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

Official: RRR Movie POSTPONED from Jan 7, 2022 release.#RRRPostponed #RRRMovie — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 1, 2022

The buzz around the film RRR

As the release date of the film was inching closer, the entire team of RRR were busy promoting and the makers did not leave any stone unturned to create a buzz around the film. After the much-awaited trailer launch, the team has been promoting the film in full swing in Mumbai, Hyderabad and also on the sets of various reality shows.

RRR was earlier scheduled to release on January 7, 2022 and after pushing the release date so, many times SS Rajamouli was firm on the decision of its timely release. But now it's bad news for Rajamouli fans, as after Pushpa: the rise part 1's massive success, the audience were eager for some more action-packed drama. But, now fans will have to wait for the release of the film.

RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by NTR. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. The hype around the film made it pretty obvious that this film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@RRRMOVIE