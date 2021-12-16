'Radhe Shyam': Witness Prabhas' Vikramaditya Reap Joys Of Life In 'Udd Jaa Parindey'

Makers of Radhe Shyam have released yet another track from the film, which is all about Prabhas's character Vikramaditya enjoying life to the fullest. The song, titled Udd Jaa Parindey, introduces his character as a carefree wanderer who embarks on various adventures like snowboarding, skydiving, among other things. The track is set against the backdrop of scenic hills and valleys, echoing the message 'you only live once'.

It has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, while Mithoon has composed, created and arranged the track. Udd Jaa Parindey adds to the excellent music score of the film, with songs like Soch Liya, Aashiqui Aa Gayi and Ee Raathale already becoming raging hits among the audiences.

Radhe Shyam's track Udd Jaa Parindey released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, December 16, the South superstar revealed the song's poster in various languages and wrote, "Love life like Vikramaditya does! Get to know him better with #Sanchari #UddJaaParindey #Raegaigal #SwapnaDoorame." The film's leading lady Pooja Hegde also unveiled the song's posters and wrote, "Fly away to a place where only love exists. Here’s presenting the next song #UddJaaParindey". Take a look.

The track comes shortly after the film's love ballad Soch Liya was released. The song encapsulated the trials and tribulations a couple goes through when they're separated. The video showcases Pooja and Prabhas' characters relishing their memories together while venturing out in the snow. The duo has only memories to fall back on as Prabhas jets off to a distant location leaving Pooja teary-eyed.

Other tracks from the film like Aashiqui Aa Gayi and the lyrical, animated song Ee Raathale also shed light on the passionate love tale of the leading duo. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. The film, which is set in 1970's Europe, has an impeccable music score curated by Justin Prabhakaran. The film stars Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya who falls head over heels in love with Prerana, a Physician.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree will essay supporting roles. The film will release on January 14, 2022.

