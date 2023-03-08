Radhika Pandit's Birthday With Yash Was All About 'cold, Cake And Cuddles'

Yash’s wife and actress Radhika Pandit celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday (March 7). She shared a couple of pictures from her birthday celebrations on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

In the shared images, Radhika can be seen cutting a cake with her husband Yash and two kids, daughter Ayra and little son Yatharv. One of the photos also features her parents-in-law Arun Kumar Gowda and Pushpa.

Check out the post here:

The Zoom actress had earlier expressed her desire to celebrate her birthday quietly this year. She shared in an Instagram post, "For the first time, going to be far from home for a quiet birthday tomorrow! I know this may disappoint my many lovely fans. Planning an activity here, so I can still connect with u guys tomorrow what say!!".

Keeping her promise Radhika hosted a Q&A session for the fans on her birthday, where one of them asked what was the first gift Yash gave to her? She replied, sharing a throwback picture, "The most lovely bunch of fresh sweet leaf of bush."

Other one asked about Yash’s beard and if it bothers her too much. The mother of two responded, "not anymore, after so long kinda get used to it."

When questioned about the secret to a happy and successful marriage, Radhika stated that it's “friendship.

More about Radhika-Yash relationship

Yash and Radhika got engaged in Goa on August 12, 2016, and they got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru. Soon, they welcomed their first child on December 2, 2018, whom they named Ayra. Then, on October 30, 2019, the doting couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy - Yatharv.