Raghava Lawrence Adopts 150 Children, Funds Their Education; Allu Arjun Reacts

Actor, director, and choreographer Raghava Lawrence has adopted 150 children. He was lauded by the netizens for his kindness and one of his admirers was Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. Raghava took to his Twitter handle to share a selfie with the smiling children on Tuesday (April 11) and wrote, “I’m extremely happy to share the news of adopting 150 children and providing them with education as a new venture from rudhran audio launch. I need all your blessings #Serviceisgod (sic).”

Appreciating his philanthropic gesture the Pushpa actor wrote, "RESPECT" and accompanied it with a white heart. This is not Raghava’s first stint with charity work. The actor is renowned for running old age homes, orphanages, and adoption programmes for the underprivileged. On the work front, Raghava Lawrence is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Rudhran, co-starring Priya Bhavani Shankar. Directed by Kathiresan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14. He is also starring opposite Kangana Rananut in Chadramukhi 2.

Allu Arjun's upcoming releases

Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, where he will reprise the role of the titular hero. The film will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It features a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule. Arjun also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s untitled film in the pipeline. The movie will start production soon after the director wraps up Spirit with Prabhas.