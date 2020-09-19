'Raja Chinna Roja' Child Cast And Details About The Characters Portrayed In The Film

Raja Chinna Roja is a 1989 Tamil language film directed by S P Muthuraman. The film was produced by M. Saravanan and M. Balasubramaniam under the AVM Productions banner. Here’s a list of the child cast and key characters played in the film.

'Raja Chinna Roja' child cast

Shalini as Chitra

Shalini, popularly known as Baby Shalini, portrayed the role of Chitra in the film. Chitra essayed the role of the middle daughter of Bhaskar’s uncle. Baby Shalini predominantly worked in Malayalam films.

She debuted as a child artist at the age of three in the film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. Shalini was also seen as a child artist in the Kannada film Ee Jeeva Ninagagi alongside Dr Vishnuvardhan. She continued to appear in many films as a child artist and rose to fame ever since.

Rajinikanth as Raja

Rajinikanth essayed the lead role of Raja who arrives in the city to become an actor. Rajinikanth is a leading actor in the Tamil cinema. He has also appeared in many Bollywood movies as a guest appearance.

Besides acting, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. Rajinikanth has won myriad awards for his performance. According to a report, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Global Jubilee award in 2019 at the International Film Festival of India.

Gouthami as Sumathi

Sumathi portrayed by Gouthami the daughter of the house owner who falls in love with Raja. Gouthami Tadimalla has worked mainly in Tamil films. She has also appeared in many Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Apart from the big screen, Gouthami was seen in many television shows as an actress and a host. Gouthami has starred in films such as Seetha, Velai Kidaichuduchu, Avasara Police 100 and Aggiramudu.

Raghuvaran as Bhaskar

Raghuvaran essayed the role of Bhaskar who was the childhood friend of Raja. Bhaskar used Raja to cheat on his uncle who was rich. Raghuvaran has reportedly acted in more than 200 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. He was critically acclaimed for his role as Father Alphonso in the movie Daivathinte Vikruthikal.

Ravichandran as Bhaskar’s uncle

Ravichandran essayed the role of Bhaskar’s uncle and Chitra’s father in the film. Ravichandran played lead roles in the Tamil films. Apart from acting, he also worked as a director. Ravichandran was well known for his role in the romantic comedy film Karuppan.

Image Credits: Still from Raja Chinna Roja

