Dulquer Salmaan's List Of Unmissable Tamil Movies Which You Must Add To Your Watchlist

After cementing his place in the South Indian Film Industry, Dulquer Salmaan made an impressive Bollywood debut as a lead opposite fashionista Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor. Even though the movie did not work as expected at the BO, Dulquer Salmaan's performance was highly lauded by the critics and audience both. The dapper actor has done a plethora of films in distinct language but predominantly he is Malayalam movies megastar. Talking about Dulquer Salmaan's movies, take a look at the list of Tamil movies the Karwaan actor has featured in.

Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil Movies List

O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

The first name in the list of Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movies is that of O Kadhal Kanmani. It is a romantic-drama which released in the year 2015. The film is helmed by popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam who has some Bollywood blockbuster hits under his credit like Dil Se, Roja, Bombay, and Guru. Dulquer Salmaan played the male lead in O Kadhal Kanmani whereas Nithya Menen essayed the role of his love-interest on the silver screen. O Kadhal Kanmani turned out to be a magnanimous hit at the box-office.

Solo (2017)

The second name in Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movies list is of director Bejoy Nambiar's romantic movie titled Solo. A riveting Tamil movie in terms of his story plot involving complicated relationships. With stupendous performances by lead actors, Solo received both critical and commercial acclaim at the box office. The film also features actors like Neha Sharma, Sai Dhanshika, Arthi Venkatesh amongst others. The music of Solo is a chartbuster hit as well and songs like roshomon, aal ayaal, uyiraagi topped regional radio charts over weeks

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is the latest addition in the Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movies list which released early this year. Written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal stars Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The music of this Tamil film was a huge hit with the masses. The story revolves around a young man with a carefree attitude towards life, but things change drastically when he meets the girl he wishes to spend his life with. Another superhit in the list of Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movies.

