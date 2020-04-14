Rajnikanth To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Actors Who Pulled Off Tropes Effortlessly

We all know that the world of Indian Cinema is larger than life. What actors actually do on the silver screen is something one can never imagine to do in real-life. Like Tiger Shroff floating in the air in Flying Jatt or Rajinikanth miraculously fighting hundreds of villains alone yet winning the fight. Several times, Bollywood tropes seem quite realistic in the flow of the movie, but they are actually not. Let's take a look at tropes which aren't really true.

Here are bollywood tropes that aren't really true

1. Rajnikanth's surreal fight sequences

Source: Youtube

In numerous films, one can see the main lead fighting with hundreds of men, without a weapon and yet he manages to win the war. This is definitely unrealistic in the true sense of the word.

2. Hrithik Roshan befriending an alien

In Koi... Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan not only met an alien in a forest, but he also kept him in his house and took him out for a picnic with his friends. In fact, Hrithik Roshan also gained several powers with his alien buddy's help and became supremely popular. Such things can only happen in Bollywood because, in reality, it is next to impossible.

3. Salman Khan stopping a metro with his blazer

Source: Youtube

In movie Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan who played a RAW agent actually stops a thousand tons metro rail with his jacket. Though the scene was loved by his fans, this action sequence performed by Salman Khan is nowhere near to possible in real life.

4. Ranveer Singh's outlandish dance numbers

Source: Youtube

In every Ranveer Singh movie, be it Simmba, Padmaavat, or Bajirao Mastani, the dapper actor somehow dances with several dancers in sync. These dancers are not only well co-ordinated and perform in sync but also wear similar attire. In fact, Bollywood movies are known for their synchronised song and dance routines which are not possible in real life.

