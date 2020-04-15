Superstar Rajinikanth Extends Support To Transgender Community Members Amid Covid Lockdown

Superstar Rajinikanth who graced the silver screen last in A.R. Murugadoss' Darbar reportedly helped a few transgenders with the funds required to buy essentials amid the Covid lockdown. Reportedly, on Sunday, a few transgenders went to meet Rajinikanth at his residence to ask help from the actor. When he realised the same, he and wife Latha reportedly gave Rs. 5000 each to all transgenders. This is not the first time that Rajinikanth has helped the needy. Reportedly the actor regularly offers help to the needy through his fan clubs.

PM Modi announced a complete lockdown on March 24, 2020. The lockdown was initiated to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, extending it to May 3 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the authorities and many influential people are trying their best to offer help to the needy. So, when an opportunity arrived, superstar Rajinikanth also did his bit by helping the transgenders. He reportedly helped the transgenders with funds to buy essentials.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was shooting for Siva's Annaatthe before the 21-day lockdown was imposed. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Kushboo in the lead, is reported to be set in a rural backdrop. The forthcoming movie bankrolled by Sun Pictures is reported to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the upcomer, Rajinikanth is in talks with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next. The movie reportedly is in the pre-production stage. The forthcoming movie is reported to be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed the news.

