Sridevi Played Rajinikanth's Onscreen Mother In Tamil Movie 'Moondru Mudichu'; Read

Veteran actor Sridevi was unarguably one of the finest actors the country ever had. She not only ruled the Hindi film industry but also featured in various South Indian films. One such movie was the Tamil language film Moondru Mudichu.

Source: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

When Sridevi played Rajnikanth's step-mother in a movie

Source: YouTube

Did you know that Sridevi worked with two South superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in Moondru Mudichu? Bollywood's Chandni essayed the role of Rajinikanth's stepmother in the black and white drama which released in the year 1976. This film was helmed by celebrated filmmaker K. Balachander.

It is a lesser-known fact that Sridevi was only 13 years old when she played a stepmother on the silver screen. For a young actor, Sridevi played quite a bold role in the thriller drama. The story of Moondru Mudichu was much ahead of its time. It started as a romantic film which slowly turned into a revenge drama.

Source: Youtube

Robot actor Rajinikanth played the antagonist in the Tamil film. He falls in love with Sridevi in the movie and adores her completely. Sridevi's character in Moondru Mudichu is deeply in love with her boyfriend Kamal Hassan. Even though Kamal and Rajinikanth are friends, Rajini's obsession for Sridevi crosses every line.

When Rajinikanth gets to know about their romantic affairs, he kills Kamal, his friend. Sridevi who never spoke a word against Rajinikanth, plots to seek revenge post her lover's death. She then goes on to marry Rajinikanth's father to torture him mentally. After marriage, Sridevi calls Rajinikanth her son. This behaviour of her destroys Rajinikanth and that's when he realises his mistake and asks for forgiveness.

