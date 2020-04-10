Rajinikanth's Most Popular Songs That Fans Can Groove To; Watch

Rajinikanth is one of the most prolific actors in Tollywood. The actor enjoys a huge fan following in the South. Rajinikanth began his career in the year 1975 with the film Apoorva Raagangal and then went on to star in several films that were loved by fans.

Among the films that Rajinikanth has starred in, he also went on performing in several music videos which also went on woo fans. Some of his well-known songs are Malai Kovil Vaasalil, Neruppu Da, Konji Konji, Nadhiyoram, Maya Nadhi and many more. Here’s taking a look at Rajinikanth’s popular songs that you can listen to.

Na Autokaaran Autokaaran - Baasha

Baasha is reportedly one of Rajinikanth’s most popular movies. The opening song of the movie, Na Autokaaran glorifies all the auto drivers and the importance of their service in the country. The song was sung by SPB and composed by Deva.

Athaanda Ithaanda - Arunachalam

The song Athanda Ithanda from the film Arunachalam was a lively dance number and also portrays the love of Rajinikanth to its people. This is also reportedly said to be one of the most evergreen songs of the actor and can listen to it several times without getting bored. This song was sung by SPB and penned by Vairamuthu sir.

Devuda Devuda - Chandramukhi

The song Devuda Devuda from the film Chandramukhi is an opening song that is filled with energy. This song talks about all the workers and the work they do with value and respect. The song was composed by Vidyasagar and sung by SPB.

Cinema Cinema - Kuselan

The song Cinema Cinema from the film Kuselan is an anthem of all cinema lovers. The song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan and composed by music director GVPrakashKumar, as per reports, this song is considered to one of the best songs in Rajinikanth’s career.

Malai Kovil Vaasalil - Veera

The song Malai Kovil Vaasalil from the film Veera is one of the most loved songs by fans. This peppy track talks about love and the beauty of it. The song was sung by Swarnalatha, Mano and composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

