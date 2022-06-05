Last Updated:

Rajinikanth Hails Kamal Haasan And 'Vikram' Team After Watching 'super' Film

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Vikram, in which he was the lead alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
vikram

Image: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh


Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Vikram, in which he took on the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film has not only been receiving heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike but has also been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Superstar Rajinikanth also hailed the 'super' film as he recently called up the lead star to express his views on the film, as per industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

Rajinikanth on Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram

Vijayabalan reported on Sunday that Rajinikanth watched the recently released film and called up Kamal Haasan after it. He reportedly praised the lead star and the Vikram team for the work they put into the film.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala also shared the news online and gave some insight into the conversation the duo had, as he mentioned Rajinikanth called the film 'super'. He also called the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer and others from the team to congratulate and appreciate their work.

READ | 'Vikram': Trailer of Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Fahadh Faasil-starrer screened on Burj Khalifa

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had earlier met before the release of the film and director Lokesh shared some special glimpses from their meeting on social media. The pictures from their meeting went viral on social media, and fans were elated to see their favourite stars in the same frame.

READ | 'Vikram' first reviews out: Critics call Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Terrific action-thriller'

Vikram box office collection

Apart from doing well in India, the film has done exceedingly well overseas as well, as it minted a whopping ₹48.68 crore on its first day and received a grand opening from fans and followers. The film then continued its trend and earned ₹36.07 crore on its second day in theatres, bringing the total sum to ₹84.75 cr in only a matter of two days.

READ | ‘Vikram’ Twitter Review: Fans stunned by thrilling interval block of Kamal Haasan-starrer

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently took to social media to express how 'overwhelming' it has been to receive the love and praise he and the team are getting after Vikram hit the big screens. He mentioned that nothing has ever made him this 'emotional' and expressed how grateful he was to fans and the actors and team for the film.

READ | Kamal Haasan announces his next film with director Mahesh Narayanan after Vikram’s success

He wrote, "I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance you've shown #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all"

READ | 'Vikram' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Kamal Haasan's action flick maintains steady growth

Image: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: vikram, Rajinikanth, kamal haasan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND