Rajinikanth Hails Kamal Haasan And 'Vikram' Team After Watching 'super' Film

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Vikram, in which he took on the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film has not only been receiving heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike but has also been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Superstar Rajinikanth also hailed the 'super' film as he recently called up the lead star to express his views on the film, as per industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

Rajinikanth on Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram

Vijayabalan reported on Sunday that Rajinikanth watched the recently released film and called up Kamal Haasan after it. He reportedly praised the lead star and the Vikram team for the work they put into the film.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala also shared the news online and gave some insight into the conversation the duo had, as he mentioned Rajinikanth called the film 'super'. He also called the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer and others from the team to congratulate and appreciate their work.

Superstar #Rajinikanth watched #Vikram and praised the team through phone. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had earlier met before the release of the film and director Lokesh shared some special glimpses from their meeting on social media. The pictures from their meeting went viral on social media, and fans were elated to see their favourite stars in the same frame.

Vikram box office collection

Apart from doing well in India, the film has done exceedingly well overseas as well, as it minted a whopping ₹48.68 crore on its first day and received a grand opening from fans and followers. The film then continued its trend and earned ₹36.07 crore on its second day in theatres, bringing the total sum to ₹84.75 cr in only a matter of two days.

#Vikram WW Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr

Total - ₹ 84.75 cr



TERRIFIC — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently took to social media to express how 'overwhelming' it has been to receive the love and praise he and the team are getting after Vikram hit the big screens. He mentioned that nothing has ever made him this 'emotional' and expressed how grateful he was to fans and the actors and team for the film.

He wrote, "I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance you've shown #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all"

I haven’t been this emotional ever.The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh