Rajinikanth Heads To Maldives For A Short Vacation As Fans Wait For Jailer Trailer

Rajinikanth has been keeping busy with his upcoming projects, Lal Salaam and Jailer. A few days ago, he announced the wrap of his part from his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial. Also, the promotions of Jailer will begin soon. Now, amid all this, the superstar has taken a short break.

In Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth will play Moideen Bhai.

A few days ago, the first song from his film Jailer was unveiled.

Jailer will release on August 10.

Where is Rajinikanth holidaying?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, on Friday, shared pictures of Rajinikanth jetting off to the Maldives for a mini vacation. In one of the images, he can be seen posing in front of the plane. In another, he is posing with the air hostesses with a bouquet in his hand. Sharing the photos, Bala tweeted that the superstar was on his way to the Maldives.

Rajinikanth is juggling between projects

On July 12, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a photo on her Instagram handle. In it,she was seen with her father Rajinikanth and the cast and crew of Lal Salaam. Alongside the photo, she informed the fans that the team had wrapped up the parts featuring Moideen Bhai. "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR," read the caption.

Also, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming high-anticipated film Jailer, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first song titled, Kaavaalaa, and soon it made it to the trending list. Jailer's trailer is around the corner. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 10. It will face competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the box office from August 11.