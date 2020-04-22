Time When Powerhouses Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Big B Starred In A Film Together

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two of the most influential actors in Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth is adored by everyone due to his style and suave. And Kamal Haasan is also among the most respected artists in the film industry. Let's take a look at their movie Geraftaar below.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Amitabh Bachchan in Geraftaar

In 1985, these two superstars teamed up with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for a Hindi action film named Geraftaar. The S Ramanath-produced action film featured the Chachi 420 actor as Big B’s brother and saw ‘Thalaivar’ play the role of a cop. The trio gave a memorable performance.

Kamal impressed the audience with his lover boy charm while also reportedly adding a bit of vulnerability to the character. Rajini too gave a strong performance and showcased his acting prowess and is said to have left fans in awe with his stylish performance. He also gave a touch of an ‘Angry Young Man’ and added a new layer to his character in Geraftaar. The movie also starred the late Kader Khan.

In the film industry, Kamal and Rajinikanth still remain among the top actors in the Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, Bachchan is regarded as the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood.

Upcoming ventures of the superstars

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, which marks as his first collaboration with director Siva. The film features Meena, Nayanthara and Khushboo as the leading ladies in the film

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will soon appear in the most-awaited film Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The film is directed by Shankar and features Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role as well.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

