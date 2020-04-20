Rajinikanth's Movies From 'Kabali' To 'Ethiran' That Are Must-watch For Movie Lovers

One of the famous stars of India and 'God' for his fans in south India, Rajinikanth has been lauded for every film since his debut. The superstar of South India has worked in many remarkable films in his overall career. Here is the list of a few of his films that every movie lover should watch.

Kabali (2016)

Rajinikanth's Kabali centers about Kabaleeswaran, a revolutionary who fights for the betterment of his race in a foreign land, is falsely implicated and thrown behind bars. When he returns after his prison term, he starts searching for his wife and ends up confronting those who were the reason behind his miseries. What follows is a tale of revenge, emotion, drama, jealousy, treason, loyalty, love and payback. According to IMDb, the movie is rated 6.2stars.

Thalapathi (1991)

The movie had Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana in the lead roles, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The theme is loosely based on the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana of the Hindu epic Mahabharatha. This Mani Ratnam movie speaks for itself with spectacular performances by Rajini and is a timeless Tamil classic. The movie scored 8.5 stars on IMDb.

Baasaha (1995)

Baasaha is an action thriller film starring Rajinikanth, Nagma, and Raghuvaran in which Rajinikanth played the role of an auto-rickshaw driver whose sole aim in life is to fulfill the promise of his late father but runs into trouble when an old rival returns from prison and threatens to destroy his family, forcing him to reveal his dark past and reignite the same war which he had kept aside for years. Not only did the film enjoy a highly positive box office response, but it also catapulted Rajini into the stratosphere of superstardom. The dialogues and the mannerisms of Rajini were extremely well received. The film scored 8.2 stars on IMDb.

Enthiran (2010)

Director Shankar and Rajinikanth combination was back after a few years after their successful 'Sivaji' in 2007. Rajinikanth was seen in dual roles, as a scientist and a robot with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paired opposite him. The superstar's role as a robot that turns into a villain was loved by the fans more than his role as the scientist who creates the robot. The film scored 7.1 stars on IMDb.

