Rajinikanth Lands In Mumbai For Daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam Shoot

Rajinikanth was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today (May 7). The superstar is in town to shoot for the cameo appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. Rajinikanth happily greeted the paparazzi and waved at the fans at the airport. The 72-year-old star sported a casual look as he wore blue T-shirt and grey pants.

At the airport, fans surrounded him but he managed to find his way to the car with the assistance from his team. Earlier, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport as he left for Mumbai. A fan shared a video of the star at the airport on his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Thalaivar off to #Mumbai for #Lalsalaam shoot." Check out the video here.

All about Lal Salaam

Written and directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya and produced by Lyca Productions, the movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Ace composer A R Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film. Lal Salaam is presented by Subaskaran. The movie will be released in theatres in 2023. Aishwarya welcomed her father on board the film with a special post on his birthday on December 12 last year.

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Jailer

Coming back to Rajinikanth, he will next feature in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff and others. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of Jailer, offering a glimpse of Rajinikanth's character in the film. The teaser also revealed the looks of Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal. Watch Jailer teaser below.

Jailer's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 10. It is Rajinikanth's 169th film. The Superstar is also collaborating with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for an upcoming film. More details on the film are awaited.