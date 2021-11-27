Rajinikanth Lauds 'Maanaadu' Team With Surprise Call On Film's Success; Stars Feel Elated

Maanaadu hit the theatres two days ago, and took a decent opening at the box office. While the cast and crew were encouraged by the praises from one section of the audience, they went over the moon after a veteran picked up the phone and dialled them. The veteran was none other than Rajinikanth.

The superstar was highly impressed by the work of actors Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah and the director Venkat Prabhu in the film. He personally called them and appreciated their work.

Rajinikanth dials up Maanaadu team and appreciates them for their performance

Director of Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to share his news in delight. Calling Rajinikanth by the fan's title, 'Thalaivar', he shared that the 2.0 star called them and wished him and Silambarasan aka Simbu.

'That's the tweet', he wrote, as he used the hashtag 'Maanaadu blockbuster' which is being trended by some fans after the movie took a good opening at the box office.

SJ Suryah was so super delighted upon receiving the call from Rajinikanth that he called it the 'greatest award' he had ever received for his acting. Terming Rajinikanth as 'Superstar', he wrote, 'SIR, U Made My decade sir.' He added that Rajinikanth's 'kind appreciation' had given him the strength to go further ahead in his acting journey.

Today I feel that I got the greatest award for my acting skill 👍👍👍 got a call from our SUPER STAR @rajinikanth sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 “SIR, U Made My decade sir 💐💐💐💐🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏🙏Ur kind appreciation giving me a great strength to face this journey 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏sjsuryah — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) November 27, 2021

Maanaadu is said to have continued its good start at the box office on Friday, November 26. After the first day collections of Rs 8 crore in Tamil Nadu, the movie added another Rs 6 crore to its tally. The total gross in two days for the movie is Rs 14 crore.

As per an industry tracker, the collections were good despite heavy rains and some new releases at the box office. He added that the collections are proof for the comeback of Simbu since those of his last film Eeswaran were crossed in just two days.

The collections are expected to be better on the next two days.

Maanaadu is a sci-fi action thriller and traces the story of a man, who lives the day, when he kills the Chief Minister again and again.