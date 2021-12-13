Rajinikanth Pens Special Note For PM Modi; Thanks Him For Birthday Wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has a stellar career graph with iconic films in his kitty, turned a year older on December 12. The actor who ringed in his 71st birthday received endearing wishes from all across the globe while fans prayed for his long health. Rajinikanth who received heartfelt wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sincere gratitude to him.

Rajinikanth who is popularly known as Thalaivaa took to Hoote (a voice-based social media app) to thank PM Modi for taking his time to wish him. In other posts, he also thanked Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his industry friends, Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, Amitabh Bachchan, and others for sending their love and wishes on his special day.

Rajinikanth's special note for PM Modi

While thanking PM Modi, the Kala actor wrote, “My most respected, honourable Prime minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji. I convey my heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes on my birthday @PMOIndia.” In another tweet, he thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other politicians who wished him on his birthday. He wrote, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri. My heartfelt thanks to MK Stalin @mkstalin@CMOTamilnadu.”

My most respected, honourable Prime minister Shri. ⁦@narendramodi ji ⁩I convey my heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes on my birthday 🙏🏻 ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ https://t.co/rO6H2r5syE — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 13, 2021

While extending his wishes for Rajinikanth, PM Modi had hailed his creativity and phenomenal acting skills. He even prayed for his good health and long life. “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life (sic),” wrote PM Modi.

Rajinikanth celebrated the special day with his close ones. Several pictures from the intimate celebrations have gone viral on social media. With his two daughters and other family members in attendance, the actor had cut a cake while posing for a happy family picture together. Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Visakan, grandsons Yatra Dhanush, Ved Krishna, Anirudh's father Ravichander were part of the birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been basking in the success of his latest release Annaatthe which is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film that witnessed a theatrical release on November 4, is now streaming on Netflix as well. Apart from Rajinikanth, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. While Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, Nayanthara portrays his love interest. The film's plot revolves around a village president, who leads a simple life with his sister. When he thinks of finding a suitable person for his sister, a villain's entry disrupts their peaceful life.

IMAGE: PTI/ANI