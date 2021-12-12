Rajinikanth's Birthday: Dhanush, Madhuri Dixit & Other Celebs Extend Wishes To 'Thalaiva'

Legendary star Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st birthday today. Fondly known as 'Thalaiva' by his fans worldwide, the actor is receiving warm birthday wishes not only from the industry but the entire world. Here is how the actor's brother-in-law Dhanush sent him love on his special day.

South star Dhanush, who is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya, has often revealed Thalaiva is his inspiration. in his wish for the superstar, the Atrangi Re actor wrote, "Happy birthday my thalaiva!! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir." "Love you so much," he added. Earlier this year, Rajinikanth and Dhanush both received National Awards at the same ceremony. Sharing a photo with Thalaiva, Dhanush wrote, "To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable."

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

South actor Siva Karthikeyan also penned a heartfelt wish for the Superstar. The actor shared a photo with Rajinikanth from his brief meeting in a flight. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir." "Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder. love you sir," the actor added.

Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir 🙏👍 Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder👍😊Love you sir 🙏❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/H5OIbueN5l — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 12, 2021

Bollywood stars Madhuri, Ajay Devgn and others pen heartfelt wishes

On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit took a trip down her memory lane and dug out a BTS picture from the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin. The photo saw Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff indulged in a conversation. Sharing the photo, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Wishing the Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead!"

Wishing the #Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/m8RFDOKB2I — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 12, 2021

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth also penned heartfelt wishes for the legendary star Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the two shared a photo of Rajinikanth. While Ajay Devgn wished him a happy birthday, Rakul Preet penned a long note. The note read, "Happy Birthday Rajinikanth Sir! Sir, you are an inspiration to all! Wishing you all the love, light and happiness! May you have a happy, healthy year ahead!"

Image: PTI/Instagram/@madhuridixitnene/@dhanushkraja